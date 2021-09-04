New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,401 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Flowserve worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.