New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of United States Steel worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United States Steel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 28.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

