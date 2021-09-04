New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of 2U worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.