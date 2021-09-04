New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Crane worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.