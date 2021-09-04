New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $30.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.