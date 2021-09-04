New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.