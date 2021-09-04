New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.90 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

