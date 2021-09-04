New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.91 Million Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of Radius Health worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

