New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 77.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Truist lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

