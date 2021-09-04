New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.16 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $35,360,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THC opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

