New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.20 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.