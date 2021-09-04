New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,876 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

SLAB stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

