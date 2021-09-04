New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.27 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

