New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.45 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Alcoa worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $938,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 15.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

