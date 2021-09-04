New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.78 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Omnicell worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

