New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $44.31 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

