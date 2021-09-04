New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth $1,079,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFRD stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

