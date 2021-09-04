New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 119,622 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 660.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.67% of Viad worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVI. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,628,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $883.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

