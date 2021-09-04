New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,742 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 96.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

