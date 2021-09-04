New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 26,587 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $834,437. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.