New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,872 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $670.31 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.16. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

