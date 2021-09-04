New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 60,123 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Verra Mobility worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

