New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,689 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Rogers worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rogers by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

ROG opened at $206.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

