New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Howard Hughes worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $6,247,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.