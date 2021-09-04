New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.