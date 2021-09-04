New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Precigen worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Precigen by 17.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Precigen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,944,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,878,762.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,121,751 shares of company stock valued at $14,104,125. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.14 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

