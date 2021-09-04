New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $10,160,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

