New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,712 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MGIC Investment worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $348,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.