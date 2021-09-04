New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,527 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of NCR worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NCR by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NCR by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NCR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

