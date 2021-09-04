New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,200 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

