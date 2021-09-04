New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,154 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.