Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.