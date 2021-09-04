NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $346.06 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

