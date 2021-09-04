Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Tops $919,690.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Newton has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $919,690.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00154148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00186179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,875.02 or 0.07759900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,034.61 or 1.00196545 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00991854 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

