NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.