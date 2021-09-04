NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NYSE NEP traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,384. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

