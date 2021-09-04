NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 1% Lower This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $33,956.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,586.29 or 0.03162412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

