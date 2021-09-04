NFTb Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00138244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00184555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.65 or 0.07843047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,069.66 or 0.99754469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00805560 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

