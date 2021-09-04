NFTify (N1) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $15,136.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00137900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00182227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07852680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,001.78 or 0.99762379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.00807052 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

