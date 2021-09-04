NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 75.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in NIKE by 20.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 1,695.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

