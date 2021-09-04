Nimiq Market Cap Reaches $38.60 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.81 or 0.07737501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.38 or 0.00425300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.37 or 0.01416545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00138138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00732043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.42 or 0.00607618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.95 or 0.00400405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005965 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,897,536,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,236,036,667 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

