Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Waste Management by 25.2% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 245,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

