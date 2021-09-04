Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.