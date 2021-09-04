Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

