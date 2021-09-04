Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.58 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NYSE:EQR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

