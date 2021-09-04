Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Kroger worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.