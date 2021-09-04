Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

