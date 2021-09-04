Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,496.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

