Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 885,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

