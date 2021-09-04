Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,315 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.